Alpine skiing-Pinheiro Braathen gives Brazil historic first World Cup win

LEVI, Finland :Lucas Pinheiro Braathen made history as he delivered Brazil's first-ever Alpine skiing World Cup victory in a thrilling season-opening race at Levi on Sunday.

Pinheiro Braathen, who switched allegiance from Norway to Brazil last year, held a commanding 0.41 seconds lead from the first run and weaved his way down through the gates again in an ice-cool second to claim the landmark win.

France's Olympic slalom champion Clement Noel was second, 0.31 seconds slower, while home fans in the Arctic Circle resort celebrated noisily as Eduard Hallberg came third.

Brazil is better known for soccer and samba, but as the 25-year-old Pinheiro Braathen hurtled across the line, he dropped to his knees and roared to the dark sky having become one of the vast South American country's most unlikely sports stars.

Soon after the Brazilian anthem rang out across the picture-postcard finish area, Pinheiro Braathen was presented with the traditional prize for a winner in Levi - a reindeer.

Pinheiro Braathen is no stranger to the top of a World Cup podium having been victorious five times before in the colour of Norway, three times in slalom and twice in giant slalom.

But this was extra special for the technical specialist who quit the sport before the start of the 2023-24 season following a fall-out with the Norwegian ski federation.

After a year out, he returned to race for Brazil, his mother's native country, vowing to put the country on the ski map. And he did just that in style on Sunday.