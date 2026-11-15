Alpine skiing-Pinheiro Braathen wins Levi slalom ahead of Noel

LEVI, Finland, Nov 15 : Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen won the men's World Cup slalom in Levi, Finland, on Sunday for his second victory in as many races this season.

France's Clement Noel finished runner-up to Pinheiro Braathen, 0.56 seconds behind. Switzerland's Loic Meillard was third, 0.73 seconds off the pace.

Starting seventh on the Levi Black course, Pinheiro Braathen led Noel by 0.65 seconds after the first run. The Brazilian skied a clean second run, giving up just nine hundredths of a second to the Frenchman.

The former Norwegian racer, in his third winter competing for Brazil, has 10 World Cup victories, five of them in slalom.