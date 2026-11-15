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Alpine skiing-Pinheiro Braathen wins Levi slalom ahead of Noel
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Alpine skiing-Pinheiro Braathen wins Levi slalom ahead of Noel

Alpine skiing-Pinheiro Braathen wins Levi slalom ahead of Noel
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Slalom - Levi Ski Centre, Kittila, Finland - November 15, 2026 Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen in action during the first run Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via REUTERS
Alpine skiing-Pinheiro Braathen wins Levi slalom ahead of Noel
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Slalom - Levi Ski Centre, Kittila, Finland - November 15, 2026 Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen celebrates on the podium after winning the men's slalom Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via REUTERS
Alpine skiing-Pinheiro Braathen wins Levi slalom ahead of Noel
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Slalom - Levi Ski Centre, Kittila, Finland - November 15, 2026 Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen celebrates on the podium with his team after winning the men's slalom Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via REUTERS
Alpine skiing-Pinheiro Braathen wins Levi slalom ahead of Noel
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Slalom - Levi Ski Centre, Kittila, Finland - November 15, 2026 Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen celebrates on the podium with second placed France's Clement Noel and third placed Switzerland's Loic Meillard after winning the men's slalom Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via REUTERS
Alpine skiing-Pinheiro Braathen wins Levi slalom ahead of Noel
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Slalom - Levi Ski Centre, Kittila, Finland - November 15, 2026 Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen celebrates winning the men's slalom alongside second placed France's Clement Noel and third placed Switzerland's Loic Meillard Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via REUTERS
15 Nov 2026 09:58PM
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LEVI, Finland, Nov 15 : Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen won the men's World Cup slalom in Levi, Finland, on Sunday for his second victory in as many races this season.

France's Clement Noel finished runner-up to Pinheiro Braathen, 0.56 seconds behind. Switzerland's Loic Meillard was third, 0.73 seconds off the pace.

Starting seventh on the Levi Black course, Pinheiro Braathen led Noel by 0.65 seconds after the first run. The Brazilian skied a clean second run, giving up just nine hundredths of a second to the Frenchman.

The former Norwegian racer, in his third winter competing for Brazil, has 10 World Cup victories, five of them in slalom.

Source: Reuters
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