Alpine skiing-Rast wins slalom gold as Shiffrin misses out

SAALBACH, Austria :Camille Rast won slalom gold in a Swiss one-two with Wendy Holdener on Saturday as American Mikaela Shiffrin missed out on a record 16th career medal at the Alpine Skiing World Championships.

Austria's Katharina Liensberger took the bronze on home snow in the last women's race of the 13-day championships in Saalbach.

Shiffrin had been third after the first run but dropped back to finish fifth overall behind teammate Paula Moltzan in fourth.

Shiffrin took a record-equalling 15th medal when she and downhill champion Breezy Johnson won the new women's team combined event on Tuesday.

Saturday was the first time the world's most successful skier had failed to medal in slalom in seven championships. She won four golds in a row between 2013-19, silver in 2023 and bronze in 2021.

German skier Christl Cranz won 15 individual medals between 1934-39 when the championships, now biennial, were held annually.

Shiffrin suffered a puncture wound in her left abdomen when she crashed in a giant slalom in Killington, Vermont, last November while chasing a record-extending 100th World Cup victory.