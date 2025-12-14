Alpine skiing-Robinson first New Zealander to win World Cup Super-G

ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Dec 14 : Alice Robinson became the first Alpine skier from New Zealand to win a World Cup Super-G when she triumphed in the first of the season in St. Moritz on Sunday.

The giant slalom World Cup leader celebrated her seventh career victory after starting sixth on the Swiss resort's Corviglia piste and finishing in one minute 14.84 seconds.

France's Romane Miradoli was second, 0.08 slower, with Italy's Sofia Goggia third and 0.19 off the pace.

American Lindsey Vonn, who at 41 became the oldest World Cup winner on Friday and was second in another downhill on Saturday, just missed out on a podium hat-trick in fourth with a time 0.08 slower than Goggia.

Robinson's best previous result in Super-G was fourth, most recently in Kvitfjell, Norway last March.

All six of her previous wins, including two so far this season, were in giant slalom but she will now add her name to the list of Super-G medal contenders for February's Milano-Cortina Olympics.

"Today I was really wanting to put some more intensity on the day, and more focus, because I feel like in the past in Super-G I've always not felt like I've seen myself as a competitor," she told TNT Sports.

"I really wanted to remind myself that this is a real race, you're in this. I still wasn't expecting a win, though."

Germany's Emma Aicher, who won Saturday's downhill, fell without apparent injury.

American Mikaela Shiffrin, the most successful World Cup skier of all time, started her first Super-G for two years but missed the last gate and skied out on a course set by her coach.

Shiffrin had looked competitive and on for a solid finish until then in a race she had wanted to try as a test for a possible Olympic entry.

"I would love to get a feeling for where I stand in the Super G in a World Cup race, and that is going to be a small window of opportunity for me," she explained earlier in the season.

"St. Moritz will be the opportunity for me to see where I stand and if it's even possible to qualify."