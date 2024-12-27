Alpine skiing-Sarrazin flown to hospital after downhill injury

French skier Cyprien Sarrazin was transported to hospital by helicopter after suffering a serious fall while training for the World Cup downhill in Bormio, Italy, French media reported on Friday.

Sarrazin, who won at the venue last year, lost control during the second practice run, bouncing off the surface followed by a long slide. Media reports said he was conscious after the fall.

The 30-year-old had set the fastest time on the first training run the day before.

Sarrazin won three downhill races in the previous World Cup, along with a Super-G race in January to finish fifth overall.