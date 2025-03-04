Alpine skiing-Sarrazin not haunted by near-fatal crash but still unsure of return

French skier Cyprien Sarrazin says he is not experiencing post-traumatic stress after his heavy crash at a World Cup downhill event in December, at least for now, but that he is not yet sure if he will compete again.

Sarrazin, 30, was airlifted to hospital after his crash in Bormio, Italy, and underwent surgery to drain a bleed in his brain. He also suffered injuries to his foot and knee, and left intensive care in January.

"I came close to death. I remember everything up to 20 metres before the fall. From that moment until five days after the operation, I have no memories," Sarrazin told Monday's French sport daily L'Equipe.

"I don't remember how I felt after the fall, or the evacuation ... That's good because I don't have any post-traumatic stress right now," he said, adding: "I'm aware that it could happen to me at any moment."

Sarrazin said he was receiving increased psychological support, but was not suffering from anxiety. His double vision was improving day-by-day.

"The airbag saved my life. It detected the 16G of the impact," he said. "If it hadn't been for the airbag, it would have been even more dramatic."

Sarrazin had his strongest World Cup season last year, securing four wins including a downhill in Bormio, two in Kitzbuehel and a Super-G in Wengen. But he had yet to claim a victory in the 2024-25 season before his crash.

Switzerland's Gino Caviezel also suffered a serious crash during the World Cup Super-G in Bormio in December. The venue is due to host the men’s alpine skiing events at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

"It's too early to say I'll be back. Given the way things are going, I'm not against a comeback," Sarrazin said.

"I'm taking it one day at a time, trying to recover 100 per cent from the aftermath before I really ask myself that question. I'm going to start skiing again, but I don't know about competing, but I've still got that fire inside me."