Alpine skiing-Sarrazin flown to hospital after downhill injury

:French skier Cyprien Sarrazin is in neurological intensive care with bleeding on the brain after being helicoptered to hospital after a fall while training for the World Cup downhill in Bormio, Italy, his spokesperson said on Friday.

Sarrazin, who won at the venue last year, lost control during his second practice run, bouncing off the surface and sliding a long way. French media reports said he was conscious after the fall.

"Cyprien Sarrazin is suffering from a subdural haematoma following his fall during training in Bormio," his spokesperson said in a statement. "He is currently in hospital in neurological intensive care."

French alpine skiing team doctor Stephane Bulle said Sarrazin was conscious but remained under surveillance.

The 30-year-old had set the fastest time on the first training run the day before.

Sarrazin won three downhill races in the previous World Cup, along with a Super-G race in January to finish fifth overall.