PARIS, Nov 23 : Cyprien Sarrazin is set to make his World Cup comeback nearly two years after a severe crash in Bormio, Italy, having been named on Monday to the France team for Saturday's super-G at Copper Mountain.

The 32-year-old, a five-times World Cup race winner, has not competed since he crashed while training for the downhill in Bormio in December 2024.

Sarrazin had surgery to drain a bleed in the brain and also suffered injuries to his foot and knee.

The Frenchman had his best World Cup season in 2023-24, securing four wins including a downhill in Bormio, two in Kitzbuehel and a super-G in Wengen.

He returned to skiing in December 2025 and resumed formal training in April.