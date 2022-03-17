Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin claims fourth overall World Cup title
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin claims fourth overall World Cup title

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin claims fourth overall World Cup title
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Super G - Courchevel, France - March 17, 2022 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Alpine skiing-Shiffrin claims fourth overall World Cup title
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Super G - Courchevel, France - March 17, 2022 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. in action REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Alpine skiing-Shiffrin claims fourth overall World Cup title
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Super G - Courchevel, France - March 17, 2022 Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel celebrates after winning the women's Super G, alongside second place Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. and third place Switzerland's Michelle Gisin REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
17 Mar 2022 06:24PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 06:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Mikaela Shiffrin claimed the overall World Cup title with two races to spare when she took second place in the final super-G of the season in Courchevel, France, on Thursday.

The American opened an unassailable 236-point lead at the top of the standings over second-place Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, who finished in 17th place outside the points.

Shiffrin, who now has four overall World Cup titles to her name and three Olympic medals, recovered from a disappointing outing in the Beijing Winter Games to finish the season in style.

The 27-year-old unexpectedly won Wednesday's downhill to take a major step towards winning the overall title, which she secured with a precise performance on Thursday.

She finished just 0.05 seconds behind race winner Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway, who clocked one minute 13.68 seconds.

Swiss Michelle Gisin was third, 0.13 seconds off the pace.

Shiffrin, who won three consecutive overall World Cup titles from 2017-19, is now level with fellow American Lindsey Vonn on four, two shy of the women's record of Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell, winner from 1971-75 and in 1979.

Another Austrian, Marcel Hirscher, holds the record with eight titles in a row from 2012-19.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us