Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin completes giant slalom double for 79th World Cup win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin completes giant slalom double for 79th World Cup win

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin completes giant slalom double for 79th World Cup win

FILE PHOTO: Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Meribel, France - March 20, 2022 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. celebrates on the podium after winning the overall Globe trophy REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

28 Dec 2022 10:09PM (Updated: 28 Dec 2022 10:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

American Mikaela Shiffrin secured a giant slalom double in Semmering, Austria on Wednesday to claim her 79th World Cup victory, moving her within three wins of compatriot Lindsey Vonn's women's record of 82.

Shiffrin clocked a combined time of two minutes and 3.51 seconds to beat Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami by 0.10 seconds. It was back-to-back victories for Shiffrin who also won on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old will have a chance to complete a treble on Thursday, in the slalom race at the same location.

She leads the overall World Cup standings by 305 points from Italy's Sofia Goggia.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.