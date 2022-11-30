Shiffrin drops races in Lake Louise

American Mikaela Shiffrin will not take part in the downhills and Super-G events this weekend in Lake Louise, Canada.

Shiffrin's representative told NBC Sports on Tuesday that she decided before the season began not to race at Lake Louise and instead prioritise training in slalom and giant slalom

The 27-year-old started the season with two wins in Levi, Finland and has 76 World Cup victories in her career.

World Cup overall champion Shiffrin is six wins behind compatriot Lindsey Vonn, who tops the women's list for most World Cup race victories, and 10 behind Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden for the overall record.