Sport

Shiffrin drops races in Lake Louise

FILE PHOTO: Alpine Skiing - FIS Ski World Cup - Slalom - Levi, Finland - November 20, 2022 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's slalom competition Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via REUTERS

30 Nov 2022 04:44AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 04:52AM)
American Mikaela Shiffrin will not take part in the downhills and Super-G events this weekend in Lake Louise, Canada.

Shiffrin's representative told NBC Sports on Tuesday that she decided before the season began not to race at Lake Louise and instead prioritise training in slalom and giant slalom

The 27-year-old started the season with two wins in Levi, Finland and has 76 World Cup victories in her career.

World Cup overall champion Shiffrin is six wins behind compatriot Lindsey Vonn, who tops the women's list for most World Cup race victories, and 10 behind Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden for the overall record.

Source: Reuters

