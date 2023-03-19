Alpine skiing-Shiffrin ends season on a high with another record in giant slalom win

Mikaela Shiffrin extended her record to 88 World Cup victories after dominating the season-ending giant slalom in Soldeu on Sunday to win her 14th event of the season.

Victory also gave the American her 138th podium to break the women's record she shared with compatriot Lindsey Vonn after finishing third in Saturday's slalom. Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark holds the men's record for most podiums with 155.

Shiffrin, who broke Stenmark's record of 87 wins earlier this month, had already won the slalom and giant slalom titles along with the overall crystal globe.

Shiffrin took a 0.62 second lead over Canada's Valerie Grenier after the first run and eventually finished with a combined time of 1:55.88 - 0.06 seconds ahead of Norway's Thea Louise Stjernesund. Grenier was third.

Pre-race favourites, including last year's Olympic champion Sara Hector of Sweden, Italy's Federica Brignone and Saturday's slalom winner Petra Vlhova, did not finish their first run after crashing through gates.