Sport

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin ends season on a high with another record in giant slalom win
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom - Soldeu, Andorra - March 19, 2023 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S celebrates after winning the women's slalom along with second placed Norway's Thea Louise Stjernesund and third placed Canada's Valerie Grenier REUTERS/Albert Gea
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom - Soldeu, Andorra - March 19, 2023 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S celebrates with the globe trophy after winning the women's Slalom REUTERS/Albert Gea
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom - Soldeu, Andorra - March 19, 2023 Canada's Valerie Grenier in action REUTERS/Albert Gea
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom - Soldeu, Andorra - March 19, 2023 Norway's Thea Louise Stjernesund in action REUTERS/Albert Gea
19 Mar 2023 08:12PM (Updated: 19 Mar 2023 08:12PM)
Mikaela Shiffrin extended her record to 88 World Cup victories after dominating the season-ending giant slalom in Soldeu on Sunday to win her 14th event of the season.

Victory also gave the American her 138th podium to break the women's record she shared with compatriot Lindsey Vonn after finishing third in Saturday's slalom. Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark holds the men's record for most podiums with 155.

Shiffrin, who broke Stenmark's record of 87 wins earlier this month, had already won the slalom and giant slalom titles along with the overall crystal globe.

Shiffrin took a 0.62 second lead over Canada's Valerie Grenier after the first run and eventually finished with a combined time of 1:55.88 - 0.06 seconds ahead of Norway's Thea Louise Stjernesund. Grenier was third.

Pre-race favourites, including last year's Olympic champion Sara Hector of Sweden, Italy's Federica Brignone and Saturday's slalom winner Petra Vlhova, did not finish their first run after crashing through gates.

Source: Reuters

