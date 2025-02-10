Alpine skiing-Shiffrin pulls out of giant slalom at world championships

American Mikaela Shiffrin will not take part in the giant slalom event at the world championships in Austria, saying on Monday that she is not yet mentally ready after her recent return from injury but will now compete in the team combined competition.

Shiffrin, who has a world championship medal haul of 14 which includes a record seven golds, returned to racing at the end of January two months after a ski crash during a giant slalom race left her with a puncture wound in her abdomen.

"The long-story-short is…I'm not there. Right now, I feel quite far away," Shiffrin posted on Instagram.

"I'm currently working through some mental obstacles in order to return to the GS start with the intensity required for racing.

"Honestly, I really didn't anticipate experiencing so much of this kind of mental/PTSD struggle in GS from my injury in Killington."

Last week, Shiffrin announced her withdrawal from the team combined event in order to focus on the giant slalom and slalom races, but will now compete alongside Breezy Johnson, the gold medal winner in the downhill event on Saturday.

The team combined event is scheduled for Tuesday, while the slalom takes place on Saturday.