Alpine skiing-Shiffrin to sit out team combined event at world championships

American Mikaela Shiffrin said on Tuesday she will not compete in the team combined event at the world championships in Austria and will instead focus on the giant slalom and slalom races as she continues working her way back from injury.

Shiffrin returned to racing last week for the first time since a ski crash last November interrupted her quest for a record-extending 100th World Cup win and left her with a puncture wound in her abdomen and severe muscle trauma.

The 29-year-old American, who finished 10th on her return, said that while she enjoyed racing last week in the women's slalom at Courchevel in France, she was still not fully recovered.

"As exciting as it was to return to racing in Courchevel, my team and I are continuing to take it one step at a time as I work to get back to 100 per cent," Shiffrin wrote in a post on X. "That is proving to be no small task - each day so far has come with a new set of challenges.

"With that said, I need to keep my energy focused on preparing for the giant slalom and slalom races during the World Championships, and will not be able to participate in the Team Combined."

The women's team combined event is scheduled for Feb. 11 in the Austrian resort of Saalbach while the giant slalom is set for Feb. 13 followed by the slalom on Feb. 15.

The championships continue on Thursday with the women's super-G.