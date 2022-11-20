Logo
Sport

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin starts the season with her 75th World Cup win
Alpine Skiing - FIS Ski World Cup - Slalom - Levi, Finland - November 19, 2022 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. celebrates vicory alongside second placed Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson and third placed Slovakia's Petra Vlhova Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via REUTERS
Alpine Skiing - FIS Ski World Cup - Slalom - Levi, Finland - November 19, 2022 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. in action during the women's slalom Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via REUTERS
20 Nov 2022 02:02AM (Updated: 20 Nov 2022 02:02AM)
Mikaela Shiffrin won the first race of the Alpine ski season in Levi, Finland, to secure the 75th World Cup victory of her career on Saturday.

World Cup champion Shiffrin won the slalom in front of Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson (+0.16), with Petra Vlhova (+0.20) from Slovakia taking third place.

"It’s the first race of the season and I’m feeling good with my skiing, my skis felt amazing," the 27-year-old American said.

"It was a nice feeling on the first run, I felt pretty good, but I was holding back a little bit.

"On the second run I made adjustments and it felt like a really good pace and tempo. I was strong and solid everywhere.”

It was Shiffrin's fifth victory on the Levi Black piste.

Source: Reuters

