Alpine skiing-Shiffrin suffered puncture wound on abdomen in crash

Mikaela Shiffrin suffered a puncture wound in her abdomen and severe muscle trauma after she crashed during a giant slalom race in Killington, Vermont, U.S. Ski & Snowboard said on Sunday.

Shiffrin was chasing a milestone 100th win after setting the fastest time on her first run but, with the finish line in sight, she caught an edge that sent one ski flying as she tumbled and crashed into the safety netting.

The twice Olympic gold medallist remained down for several minutes before being taken to a medical clinic.

"Following her crash in yesterday's giant slalom at the Stifel Killington Cup, Mikaela was taken down by sled and transferred by ambulance to be evaluated at Rutland Regional Medical Center," U.S. Ski & Snowboard said.

"There was no ligament damage assessed. Bones and internal organs look OK. There is a puncture wound into the right side of her abdomen and severe muscle trauma."

On Saturday, Shiffrin said she "just can't move", adding that she had an abrasion and "something stabbed me".

The 29-year-old won the slalom at Killington in six of the seven years it has been held there.