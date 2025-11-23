Logo
Alpine skiing-Shiffrin takes her 103rd World Cup win with Gurgl slalom
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom - Gurgl, Austria - November 23, 2025 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. in action during the second run
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom - Gurgl, Austria - November 23, 2025 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's slalom with second placed Albania's Lara Colturi and third placed Switzerland's Camille Rast
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom - Gurgl, Austria - November 23, 2025 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's slalom REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom - Gurgl, Austria - November 23, 2025 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's slalom REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom - Gurgl, Austria - November 23, 2025 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's slalom REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
23 Nov 2025 09:51PM
GURGL, Austria :American great Mikaela Shiffrin continued her slalom domination with a record-extending 103rd Alpine skiing World Cup win in the Austrian resort of Gurgl on Sunday.

A big hope of the U.S. team heading for the Milano Cortina Olympics next February made it two out of two for the season in the technical discipline with another impressively dominant display.

Lara Colturi, the 19-year-old who skis for Albania but is the Italian-born daughter of Italy's 2002 Olympic Super-G gold medallist Daniela Ceccarelli, finished second with Switzerland's Camille Rast third.

The top two were the same as the opening slalom in Levi, Finland, with Shiffrin 0.31 faster than Colturi in the first leg and blowing out her advantage to 1.23 at the finish after also going quickest in the second run.

Source: Reuters
