Alpine skiing-Shiffrin takes her 103rd World Cup win with Gurgl slalom

GURGL, Austria :American great Mikaela Shiffrin continued her slalom domination with a record-extending 103rd Alpine skiing World Cup win in the Austrian resort of Gurgl on Sunday.

A big hope of the U.S. team heading for the Milano Cortina Olympics next February made it two out of two for the season in the technical discipline with another impressively dominant display.

Lara Colturi, the 19-year-old who skis for Albania but is the Italian-born daughter of Italy's 2002 Olympic Super-G gold medallist Daniela Ceccarelli, finished second with Switzerland's Camille Rast third.

The top two were the same as the opening slalom in Levi, Finland, with Shiffrin 0.31 faster than Colturi in the first leg and blowing out her advantage to 1.23 at the finish after also going quickest in the second run.