Alpine skiing-Shiffrin ties record at worlds with 15th medal, eighth gold

SAALBACH, Austria : U.S. ski great Mikaela Shiffrin won a record-equalling 15th career world championships medal when she took gold in the women's team combined event with downhill champion Breezy Johnson.

The gold was the eighth at a world championships for Shiffrin, the most successful World Cup skier of all time, and Johnson's second at Saalbach.

Shiffrin has also taken gold at the last seven world championships.

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami and Wendy Holdener took silver with Austria's Stephanie Venier and Katharina Truppe the bronze medallists.

The team combined, with each nation able to enter up to four pairs, was being held at a world championships for the first time. The men's event is on Wednesday.