Alpine skiing-Shiffrin ties record at worlds with 15th medal, eighth gold
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine World Ski Championships - Women's Team Combined - Saalbach, Austria - February 11, 2025 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. ahead of the slalom run REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine World Ski Championships - Women's Team Combined - Saalbach, Austria - February 11, 2025 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. in action during the slalom run REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine World Ski Championships - Women's Team Combined - Saalbach, Austria - February 11, 2025 Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson of the U.S. celebrate after winning REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine World Ski Championships - Women's Team Combined - Saalbach, Austria - February 11, 2025 Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson of the U.S. celebrate on the podium after winning along with second placed Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami and Wendy Holdener and third placed Austria's Stephanie Venier and Katharina Truppe REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
11 Feb 2025 07:13PM (Updated: 11 Feb 2025 09:47PM)
SAALBACH, Austria : U.S. ski great Mikaela Shiffrin won a record-equalling 15th career world championships medal when she took gold in the women's team combined event with downhill champion Breezy Johnson.

The gold was the eighth at a world championships for Shiffrin, the most successful World Cup skier of all time, and Johnson's second at Saalbach.

Shiffrin has also taken gold at the last seven world championships.

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami and Wendy Holdener took silver with Austria's Stephanie Venier and Katharina Truppe the bronze medallists.

The team combined, with each nation able to enter up to four pairs, was being held at a world championships for the first time. The men's event is on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
