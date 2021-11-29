Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccination Malaysia COP26 Wellness climate change China
Logo

Sport

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin ties Stenmark's World Cup record with slalom win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccination Malaysia COP26 Wellness climate change China

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin ties Stenmark's World Cup record with slalom win

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin ties Stenmark's World Cup record with slalom win

Nov 28, 2021; Killington, Vermont, USA; Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States celebrates after winning the Killington FIS Ski World Cup slalom event at Killington. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

29 Nov 2021 04:04AM (Updated: 29 Nov 2021 04:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

American Mikaela Shiffrin tied the all-time mark for World Cup wins in a single discipline when she beat Slovakia's Petra Vlhova to capture her 46th slalom victory on Sunday in Killington, Vermont.

Shiffrin trailed reigning overall World Cup champion Vlhova by 0.20 seconds after the first run but returned the fastest second run while her rival got wrong-footed early to drop into second place.

Switzerland's Wendy Holdener finished third.

The victory brought 26-year-old Shiffrin level with Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark for the most World Cup wins in any single discipline.

Stenmark won 46 giant slalom races and 40 slaloms in a World Cup career lasting from 1973 to 1989. He also won two gold medals at the 1980 Winter Olympics.

"It was a big fight today," two-times Olympic champion Shiffrin, who finished second to Vlhova in both slalom races last week in Finland, said through tears.

"I'm quite happy with how I skied the second (run) and a small mistake, not as big as Petra's mistake, but just starting to bring back the fight and it means even more to do it in the second run."

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us