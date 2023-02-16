Logo
Sport

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin wins first giant slalom gold at world championships
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom - Meribel, France - February 16, 2023 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. poses with the United States flag after winning the Women's Giant Slalom REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom - Meribel, France - February 16, 2023 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. celebrates on the podium with teammates after winning the Women's Giant Slalom REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom - Meribel, France - February 16, 2023 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. on the podium after winning the Women's Giant Slalom alongside second placed Italy's Federica Brignone and third placed Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom - Meribel, France - February 16, 2023 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. celebrates on the podium after winning the Women's Giant Slalom REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
16 Feb 2023 10:23PM (Updated: 16 Feb 2023 10:23PM)
American favourite Mikaela Shiffrin claimed victory in the giant slalom in Meribel, France on Thursday to take her overall world championships gold medal haul to seven.

Shiffrin kept her balance despite a big slide in the closing stages of her run and she crossed the finishing line 0.12 seconds ahead of Italy's Federica Brignone, in a total time of two minutes 7.13 seconds. Ragnhild Mowinckel from Norway came in third.

The 27-year-old Alpine skier bagged her first giant slalom gold at the world championships. She had previously won four slalom world titles, one in super-G and one in combined.

Shiffrin has now struck gold at each of the last six world championships, with an overall tally of 13 medals at the event.

Shiffrin could increase her tally on Saturday when she competes in the slalom.

Source: Reuters

