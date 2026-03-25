Alpine skiing-Shiffrin wins record-equalling sixth World Cup overall title

LILLEHAMMER, Norway, March 25 : U.S. Alpine ski great Mikaela Shiffrin won a record-equalling sixth women's World Cup overall Crystal Globe in Norway on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old needed only a top 15 place in the final race of the season, a giant slalom in Hafjell, and made sure of that in the second leg before sole rival Emma Aicher of Germany had left the start hut for her last run.

Shiffrin, the most successful skier in World Cup history with 110 wins, was also overall World Cup champion in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023.

The only other female skier to win six overall World Cup titles was Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell in the 1970s.