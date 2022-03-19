Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alpine skiing-Slokar wins season's final giant slalom
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alpine skiing-Slokar wins season's final giant slalom

Alpine skiing-Slokar wins season's final giant slalom
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom - Meribel, France - March 19, 2022 Slovenia's Andreja Slokar reacts after her second run REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Alpine skiing-Slokar wins season's final giant slalom
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom - Meribel, France - March 19, 2022 Slovenia's Andreja Slokar celebrates after winning the women's slalom with second place Germany's Lena Duerr and third place Slovakia's Petra Vlhova REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Alpine skiing-Slokar wins season's final giant slalom
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom - Meribel, France - March 19, 2022 Slovenia's Andreja Slokar celebrates after winning the women's slalom REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
19 Mar 2022 09:44PM (Updated: 19 Mar 2022 09:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Slovenia's Andreja Slokar won her second World Cup race when she prevailed in the final giant slalom of the season in Courchevel, France, on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, who also won a parallel slalom in Zuers, Austria, this season clocked a combined best time of one minute 36.54 seconds thanks to a great second run, to beat Germany's Lena Duerr by 0.48 seconds.

Duerr, who was leading after the morning run, was also chasing her second World Cup victory, nine years after her first.

Slovakia's Petra Vhlova, who had already bagged the discipline's World Cup title, took third place, 0.81 off the pace.

American Mikaela Shiffrin, the overall World Cup winner who won the super-G and the downhill at the World Cup finals, finished in eighth place.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us