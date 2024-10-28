Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alpine skiing-Steen Olsen leads Norwegian podium sweep in WC opener
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alpine skiing-Steen Olsen leads Norwegian podium sweep in WC opener

Alpine skiing-Steen Olsen leads Norwegian podium sweep in WC opener
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom - Soelden, Austria - October 27, 2024 Norway's Alexander Steen Olsen celebrates after winning the men's giant slalom along with second placed Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen, third placed Norway's Atle Lie McGrath and team REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Alpine skiing-Steen Olsen leads Norwegian podium sweep in WC opener
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom - Soelden, Austria - October 27, 2024 Norway's Alexander Steen Olsen celebrates on the podium after winning the men's giant slalom along with second placed Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Alpine skiing-Steen Olsen leads Norwegian podium sweep in WC opener
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom - Soelden, Austria - October 27, 2024 Norway's Alexander Steen Olsen celebrates with Henrik Kristoffersen and Atle Lie McGrath after winning the men's giant slalom REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Alpine skiing-Steen Olsen leads Norwegian podium sweep in WC opener
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom - Soelden, Austria - October 27, 2024 Norway's Alexander Steen Olsen celebrates with Henrik Kristoffersen and Atle Lie McGrath after winning the men's giant slalom REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Alpine skiing-Steen Olsen leads Norwegian podium sweep in WC opener
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Slalom - Saalbach, Austria - March 17, 2024 Norway's Alexander Steen Olsen in action during the first run REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
28 Oct 2024 12:16AM (Updated: 28 Oct 2024 12:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SOELDEN, Austria :Alexander Steen Olsen claimed victory in the men's first World Cup race of the season, leading a Norwegian podium sweep in the Giant Slalom in the Austrian Alps on Sunday.

Olsen’s lead after the first run proved sufficient to hold off the competition, as no one managed to close the overall gap on the deteriorating course in the second run, finishing in a total time of two minutes, 09.50 seconds

Compatriot Henrik Kristoffersen was 0.65 seconds behind and Atle Lie McGrath completed the Norwegian triumph just one hundredth of a second behind Kristoffersen in third.

Former Norwegian racer Lucas Braathen, who initially retired from the sport before making a comeback to compete for Brazil, was narrowly denied a podium finish, ending in fourth place.

Another notable comeback came from Marcel Hirscher, now racing for the Netherlands, though it was not his best day as he finished 23rd.

The twice Olympic champion, who retired in 2019 as one of Austria's most successful skiers after winning a record eight consecutive overall World Cup titles from 2012 to 2019 finished over two seconds behind Steen Olsen.

The season's first women's race, a Giant Slalom on Saturday, was won by Italian Federica Brignone. New Zealander Alice Robinson finished second place and Julia Scheib of Austria was third.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement