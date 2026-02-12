Alpine skiing-Swiss fans and family fill Bormio’s bars to celebrate men’s third gold

BORMIO, Italy, Feb 11 : The bars of mountain town Bormio were packed once again with celebratory Swiss fans after Franjo von Allmen secured a third Olympic gold for the country on Wednesday, alongside a bronze from compatriot Marco Odermatt.

It was not just the official lodgings of the victorious Swiss team, who have secured five podium spots in the first three men’s Alpine races, that were taken over by the nation’s fans; Team Austria’s lodgings too were swamped by supporters mostly wearing the other kind of red and white flag.

One celebrating fan, Pascal Weber, 30, said the Swiss hotel had been too full and the Austrian camp was one of the only other locations with a party atmosphere in Bormio.

DONNING FLAGS

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Standing on the Swiss hotel's patio lined with tables and benches, Christian Studer, who travelled from Brig in the Valais canton of Switzerland with his father, wore a Swiss flag, Swiss hat, and two Swiss flags painted on his face.

“Unbelievable! Victory plus a bronze medal - what more could you want?” Studer said of watching the super-G race on Wednesday.

“Three-time Olympic champion Franjo - 'Non plus ultra' '('nothing further beyond'),” the 39-year old added.

The “House of Switzerland,” a bar dedicated to the Swiss team during the Olympics, was fully booked and set to receive around 120 guests awaiting appearances from the team’s skiers who are known to party.

WAITING FOR THE STARS

Sara Compana was inside the hotel restaurant, hoping for a chance to meet one of the skiers on their way out of a press conference.

“It would be good to meet Odermatt or von Allmen and maybe take a picture, have a nice signature. Anything is good,” she said, adding that she hoped the Swiss could grab another gold in giant slalom this weekend.

There were Austrian fans, too, hoping to meet Von Allmen and Odermatt.

“You support the best athletes and today it wasn't enough for an Austrian medal,” 37-year old Austrian Stefan Merschitzka said. He was hoping to either snap a picture with the skiers or give them a quick high-five - “Just to see them in real life for a moment,” he said.

ODERMATT’S PARENTS JOIN THE CELEBRATIONS

Odermatt’s parents, Walti and Priska Odermatt, joined in the celebrations on the hotel patio after the super-G. The skier's father was dressed up in Swiss gear including a hat with his son’s name on it, while his mother's attire was more subdued as she chatted with friends and family.

“I feel very good, thank you - third place, we’ll gladly take that,” Priska Odermatt said.

She said she would be watching her son’s next race, the giant slalom, which von Allmen will not be participating in, on Saturday. “I hope that he still has enough energy after the speed races,” she said. “But we are in good spirits.”