Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alpine skiing-Swiss Odermatt claims another giant slalom win in Slovenia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alpine skiing-Swiss Odermatt claims another giant slalom win in Slovenia

Alpine skiing-Swiss Odermatt claims another giant slalom win in Slovenia
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Kranjska Gora, Slovenia - March 11, 2023 Switzerland's Marco Odermatt celebrates on the podium after winning the men's giant slalom with second placed France's Alexis Pinturault and third placed Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Alpine skiing-Swiss Odermatt claims another giant slalom win in Slovenia
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Kranjska Gora, Slovenia - March 11, 2023 Switzerland's Marco Odermatt celebrates on the podium after winning the men's giant slalom REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Alpine skiing-Swiss Odermatt claims another giant slalom win in Slovenia
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Kranjska Gora, Slovenia - March 11, 2023 Switzerland's Marco Odermatt in action during the men's giant slalom REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Alpine skiing-Swiss Odermatt claims another giant slalom win in Slovenia
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Kranjska Gora, Slovenia - March 11, 2023 Switzerland's Marco Odermatt celebrates on the podium with a trophy after winning the men's giant slalom REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Alpine skiing-Swiss Odermatt claims another giant slalom win in Slovenia
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Kranjska Gora, Slovenia - March 11, 2023 Switzerland's Marco Odermatt celebrates on the podium after winning the men's giant slalom with second placed France's Alexis Pinturault REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
12 Mar 2023 01:16AM (Updated: 12 Mar 2023 01:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Marco Odermatt appears all but certain to win the overall Alpine skiing World Cup title after emerging triumphant in the giant slalom race down the Slovenian slopes of Kranjska Gora on Saturday.

The Swiss speedster opened up a 140-point lead over Henrik Kristoffersen after claiming his fifth giant slalom victory this season.

The Olympic champion finished 0.23 seconds ahead of Frenchman Alexis Pinturault, while Henrik Kristoffersen from Norway came third.

Norwegian rival Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who is second in the overall standings, did not participate.

The 25-year-old Odermatt now has a overall lead in the World Cup with 486 points over Kilde with five races remaining.

Only Kilde could mathematically beat Odermatt to the overall Crystal Globe but he is not competing in Slovenia this weekend, paving the way for the Swiss skier to wrap up the title after Sunday’s giant slalom.

"Sure, it is another perfect day for me. It was very warm conditions. It wasn’t easy to stay focused at the start. Everything was so soft, so it wasn’t easy to ski. So I am very happy I could win this race," Odermatt said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.