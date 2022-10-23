Alpine skiing-Swiss Odermatt clinches win in giant slalom World Cup opener

SOELDEN, AUSTRIA : Switzerland's Marco Odermatt lived up to his tag of being the favourite in the men's giant slalom as he won the opening event of the 2022-23 World Cup season in Soelden on Sunday.

Odermatt, who won the World Cup title last season as well as the Beijing Olympic Games gold in giant slalom, was the man to beat having won five times in 2021-22 and finishing on the podium at the other three events.

The 25-year-old was quickest in the first run and the only skiier to finish under a minute with a time of 59.88 seconds. Although he was only ninth fastest on his second run, it was enough to top the overall standings.

Slovenia's Zan Kranjec was second overall (0.76 seconds behind) while Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen was third (0.97 seconds behind).

American Tommy Ford was the fastest in the second run but lost out as his first run was well off the pace, finishing sixth overall.

The women's giant slalom was cancelled on Saturday due to adverse weather conditions making the course unsafe. The event will be rescheduled.