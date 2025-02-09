Logo
Sport

Alpine skiing-Swiss Von Allmen wins men's downhill gold
Sport

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine World Ski Championships - Men's Downhill - Saalbach, Austria - February 9, 2025 Switzerland's Franjo Von Allmen in action REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine World Ski Championships - Men's Downhill - Saalbach, Austria - February 9, 2025 Switzerland's Franjo Von Allmen reacts after his run REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
09 Feb 2025 08:42PM
SAALBACH, Austria : Swiss Franjo von Allmen won men's downhill gold at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach on Sunday, clinching his first medal in a major event.

The 23-year-old revelation of the season, who last month celebrated his first World Cup victory in the super-G in Wengen, completed his run in one minute and 40.68 seconds.

Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr took silver, 24 seconds behind, and Alexis Monney of Switzerland claimed bronze. Defending champion Marco Odermatt finished fifth.

Source: Reuters
