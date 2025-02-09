Alpine skiing-Swiss Von Allmen wins men's downhill gold

SAALBACH, Austria : Swiss Franjo von Allmen won men's downhill gold at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach on Sunday, clinching his first medal in a major event.

The 23-year-old revelation of the season, who last month celebrated his first World Cup victory in the super-G in Wengen, completed his run in one minute and 40.68 seconds.

Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr took silver, 24 seconds behind, and Alexis Monney of Switzerland claimed bronze. Defending champion Marco Odermatt finished fifth.