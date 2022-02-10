Logo
Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Chabloz suffers heavy crash in men's combined
2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 10, 2022. Yannick Chabloz of Switzerland in action. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

10 Feb 2022 11:42AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2022 11:42AM)
YANQING, China : Swiss skier Yannick Chabloz suffered a heavy crash during the downhill race of the men's combined at the Yanqing Alpine Centre on Thursday.

The 22-year-old, who was making his Olympic debut in China, veered off the course, nicknamed "The Rock", and fell before smashing into the safety fencing and continuing to slide down the hill.

Chabloz was treated by medics on the hillside, with TV images showing his arm being strapped, before being carried away on a sled.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings; Editing by Chrsitian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

