Sport

Alpine skiing-United States win gold in team parallel at world championships
Sport

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Team Parallel - Meribel, France - February 14, 2023 Gold medallist team United States celebrate on the podium after winning the Team Parallel final REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Team Parallel - Meribel, France - February 14, 2023 Gold medallist United States team celebrates on the podium after winning the Team Parallel final alongside second placed, team Norway and third placed, team Canada REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Team Parallel - Meribel, France - February 14, 2023 Norway's Kristin Lysdahl and Nina O'brien of the U.S. in action during the final REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Team Parallel - Meribel, France - February 14, 2023 Bronze medallist team Canada celebrate on the podium after the Team Parallel final REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Team Parallel - Meribel, France - February 14, 2023 Silver medallist, team Norway celebrate their second place after the Team Parallel final REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
14 Feb 2023 09:32PM (Updated: 14 Feb 2023 09:32PM)
MERIBEL : The United States beat Norway to claim gold in the team parallel event at the Alpine skiing world championships on Tuesday.

The U.S. quartet of Tommy Ford, Paula Moltzan, River Radamus and Nina O'Brien beat Norway 3-2, with Ford besting Timon Haugan in the last run after Moltzan tied with Thea Louise Stjernesund in the third run of the final.

In the semi-finals, USA and Norway earned 3-1 wins over Canada and Austria respectively.

Canada took bronze after beating Austria in the third-place race. The bronze medal race was decided on combined times after finishing 2-2.

Source: Reuters

