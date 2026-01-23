Alpine skiing-Unstoppable Odermatt wins Kitzbuehel super-G

KITZBUEHEL, Austria, Jan 23 : Switzerland's Marco Odermatt began the Hahnenkamm weekend in style with a narrow victory in Friday's World Cup super-G, laying down another marker before the Olympics.

Odermatt's run down the iconic Streif course was not perfect but no one could match his 142kph top speed as he won by 0.03 seconds from young compatriot Franjo von Allmen.

Von Allmen looked aghast as Odermatt flashed across the finishing line to take the lead and claim his eighth win of a dominant season that looks almost certain to end in a fifth successive overall World Cup title for the 28-year-old.

It was Odermatt's second career win at Kitzbuehel and on Saturday he will try and win the downhill for the first time.

Austrian fans crowded in at the finish area were celebrating when Stefan Babinsky went into the lead but those roars were premature as he ultimately had to settle for third place just ahead of teammate Raphael Haaser.

Norway's Adrian Smiseth Sejersted provided the morning's most spectacular action, somehow staying upright after a huge mistake and landing out of control on one ski.

Remarkably he finished fifth fastest.