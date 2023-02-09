Logo
Sport

Alpine skiing-Venier fastest in downhill training
Sport

Alpine skiing-Venier fastest in downhill training

Alpine skiing-Venier fastest in downhill training

FILE PHOTO: Dec 3, 2022; Lake Louise, Alberta, CAN; Stephanie Venier of Austria during the downhill race in the FIS alpine skiing world cup at Lake Louise. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

09 Feb 2023 10:18PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2023 10:18PM)
Austria's Stephanie Venier set the fastest time in the second training run for the women's downhill at the Alpine ski world championships in Meribel on Thursday with compatriot Mirjam Puchner and Sofia Goggia from Italy coming in close behind.

Venier beat Puchner by 0.01 seconds, while Goggia came in 0.17 seconds behind Venier in third.

Reigning world champion Corinne Suter from Switzerland was 13th, 1.21 seconds behind Venier, while one the favourites, American Mikaela Shiffrin, did not participate.

Goggia won the first training session on Tuesday, beating fellow Italian Elena Curtoni.

The women's downhill is scheduled for Saturday.

Source: Reuters

