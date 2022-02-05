Alpine skiing: Vlhova has no doubts she can beat Shiffrin

YANQING, China: Mikaela Shiffrin heads into the Beijing Olympic slalom as many observer's favourite but her closest challenger, Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, says she now has the self-belief needed to end the American's dream.

The pair are set to clash in Monday's (Feb 7) giant slalom before their highly anticipated battle on Wednesday.

Vlhova has won five-times in slalom on the World Cup circuit this season and has 17 career victories in the discipline but has never beaten Shiffrin in a world championship or Olympics slalom.

But Shiffrin, who has dominated in slalom for most of the last decade, has had just two World Cups in the discipline this season having been hampered by catching COVID-19.

"For a long time Mikaela was better than me," Vlhova said. "However, in the last seasons I showed clearly I am able to beat her often. We respect each other because we both know very well how difficult it is to become the best in the world," she said.