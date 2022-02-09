Logo
Alpine skiing-Slovakia's Vlhova set for gold in women's slalom
2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Slalom Run 2 - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 9, 2022. Petra Vlhova of Slovakia in action.
2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Slalom Run 2 - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 9, 2022. Petra Vlhova of Slovakia celebrates after her run.
2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Slalom Run 2 - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 9, 2022. Petra Vlhova of Slovakia in action.
09 Feb 2022 03:02PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 03:04PM)
YANQING, China : Petra Vlhova was set to clinch Slovakia's first Olympic Alpine skiing gold medal after moving into top spot in the women's slalom on Wednesday after all the top skiers had completed their run.

With only distant outsiders left to finish their race, Vlhova had an 0.08 advantage over Katharina Liensberger of Austria with Switzerland's Wendy Holdener in the bronze medal position.

Mikaela Shiffrin, the four-time slalom world champion, failed to finish her first run - after also crashing out of the giant slalom on Monday.

Germany's Lena Duerr had been fastest after the first run but missed out on the podium, finishing fourth.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

