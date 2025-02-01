Alpine skiing-Vonn and Shiffrin named in US team for World Ski Championship

Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin have both been named in the United States ski team on Friday for the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach, Austria, next month.

Vonn quit the sport after taking a downhill bronze medal at the 2019 World Championship, her eight world championship medal, but the 40-year-old came out of retirement in November.

Since then, Vonn marked her return to the World Cup circuit by finishing 14th in the super-G at St Moritz, Switzerland in December and was 13th in the same event at Garmisch-Partenkirchen in her most recent run on Sunday.

Shiffrin, a seven-time world champion, will aim to add to her 14 medals overall, having returned to action on Thursday following a two-month absence after she crashed during a giant slalom race in Killington, Vermont.

That incident left her with a puncture wound in her abdomen, and put the 29-year-old's quest for her 100th World Cup win on hold. Shiffrin finished 10th in Courchevel, France in her comeback race.

Lauren Macuga has also been named in the team, after she claimed her first World Cup win earlier this month, in a super-G race in St. Anton, Austria, where Vonn came in fourth, and the 22-year-old will now make her world championship debut.

River Radmus, Tommy Ford, Paula Moltzan, Nina O'Brien, Luke Winters and Katie Hensien, who took gold for the U.S. in the team event at the last world championships, are all part of the 21-strong team for Austria.

The world championships begin on Tuesday.