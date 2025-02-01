Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alpine skiing-Vonn and Shiffrin named in US team for World Ski Championship
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alpine skiing-Vonn and Shiffrin named in US team for World Ski Championship

Alpine skiing-Vonn and Shiffrin named in US team for World Ski Championship
Dec 11, 2024; Beaver Creek, CO, USA; Lindsey Vonn of the United States reacts after finishing the course as a forerunner during women's downhill training for the 2024 Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Birds of Prey. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images/ File Photo
Alpine skiing-Vonn and Shiffrin named in US team for World Ski Championship
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom - Gurgl, Austria - November 23, 2024 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. celebrates on the podium after winning the women's slalom REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth/ File Photo
01 Feb 2025 05:10AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin have both been named in the United States ski team on Friday for the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach, Austria, next month.

Vonn quit the sport after taking a downhill bronze medal at the 2019 World Championship, her eight world championship medal, but the 40-year-old came out of retirement in November.

Since then, Vonn marked her return to the World Cup circuit by finishing 14th in the super-G at St Moritz, Switzerland in December and was 13th in the same event at Garmisch-Partenkirchen in her most recent run on Sunday.

Shiffrin, a seven-time world champion, will aim to add to her 14 medals overall, having returned to action on Thursday following a two-month absence after she crashed during a giant slalom race in Killington, Vermont.

That incident left her with a puncture wound in her abdomen, and put the 29-year-old's quest for her 100th World Cup win on hold. Shiffrin finished 10th in Courchevel, France in her comeback race.

Lauren Macuga has also been named in the team, after she claimed her first World Cup win earlier this month, in a super-G race in St. Anton, Austria, where Vonn came in fourth, and the 22-year-old will now make her world championship debut.

River Radmus, Tommy Ford, Paula Moltzan, Nina O'Brien, Luke Winters and Katie Hensien, who took gold for the U.S. in the team event at the last world championships, are all part of the 21-strong team for Austria.

The world championships begin on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement