Alpine skiing-Vonn crashes out of women's downhill

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 8 : U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn crashed out of the women's Alpine skiing Olympic downhill on Sunday with the race halted as she received medical attention.

The 41-year-old great, making an extraordinary comeback despite a serious knee injury, appeared to catch her right ski pole in a gate early in the run.

She lost control, lurched to the right and landed awkwardly on her side before being pitched backwards down the Olimpia delle Tofane piste.

Vonn could be heard screaming on television coverage as fans and teammates gasped in horror before a shocked hush fell on the finish area.

Teammate Breezy Johnson, the world champion who had set the fastest time, covered her eyes and looked away as a helicopter was called.

Vonn, the 2010 downhill champion, had been hoping to become the oldest Alpine skiing Olympic medallist after winning two World Cup races this year.