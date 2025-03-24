Alpine skiing-Vonn earns first podium finish after comeback

Sun Valley, United States : American Lindsey Vonn returned to the podium for the first time after coming out of retirement with a second-place finish in the super-G at the Women's World Cup Finals in Sun Valley on Sunday in her final race of the season.

Vonn, 40, announced her comeback in November after retiring in 2019, but she had yet to reach the podium since her return, with her best result being a fourth-place finish in the super-G at St. Anton, Austria, in January.

She ended 1.29 seconds behind winner Lara Gut-Behrami from Switzerland, who also clinched the super-G globe. Overall World Cup winner Federica Brignone from Italy came third.

"It’s the last race of the season. I just put it all on the line. This is the level that I know I can ski. I know I can even do better than that," she told NBC Sport.

Vonn hopes to make the U.S. Olympic team for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games before retiring for good.

"It’s been a rough season of people saying that I can’t, that I’m too old, that I’m not good enough anymore. I think I proved everyone wrong."