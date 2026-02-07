Alpine skiing-Vonn third fastest in interrupted downhill training

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY, Feb 7 : Lindsey Vonn posted a provisional third-fastest time in the final downhill training session at the Milano Cortina Olympics before fog forced an interruption shortly after the American completed her run on the Olimpia delle Tofane on Saturday.

The 41-year-old, who has vowed to race on Sunday despite rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) at a World Cup event in Switzerland last week, clocked one minute 38.28 seconds as fog settled and light snow began to fall.

Teammate Breezy Johnson led the session, 0.37 seconds faster, with Germany’s Kira Weidle-Winkelmann second, 0.21 off the pace.

Asked how the run felt, Vonn replied: “Good.”

Skiers are using the session to gauge the piste and snow conditions amid mild temperatures.