Alpine skiing-Vonn vows to ski on despite the critics

American skiing great Lindsey Vonn has been hurt by criticism since her return to the sport but the 40-year-old said she will not give up despite a disappointing world championships and her critics calling her too old and too slow.

Vonn announced her comeback in November having retired in 2019 as the most decorated athlete in women's skiing when she finished her career with 82 World Cup wins, a record broken in 2023 by fellow American Mikaela Shiffrin.

Since her return to World Cup action, Vonn has failed to make the podium, her best result was a fourth place finish in the super-G at St. Anton, Austria in January, and was never close to a medal at this month's worlds at Saalbach.

"I'm not going to lie, these past few weeks have been tough. I love skiing and that's the only reason I came back to this sport ... but there have been so many negative voices," Vonn posted on Instagram.

"People who don't believe in me. People who say I'm too old and slow. People who question my character. I know they are only a few voices out of many ... but it still hurts.

"I think it hurts because I care. I know I shouldn't, but at the end of the day, my skin is only so thick."

Vonn had said she was suffering with a bad cold or flu before failing to finish in the super-G last Thursday, and then came 21st of 26 in the downhill run of the team combined, ending up 16th alongside her USA 3 partner AJ Hurt.

There had been talk of Vonn teaming up with Shiffrin for the event, and Vonn was left disappointed that she had to find out on social media that a different decision had been made.

For Vonn, this season has always been about preparing for next year's Milan-Cortina Olympics, and she is determined to continue on that path, no matter what the critics say.

"I wish I could have done better, but I didn't. I did my best with what I had. And I know I don't handle every situation perfectly ... because I'm very far from perfect," Vonn said.

"But I do care. Probably too much. Which is why my emotions get the best of me sometimes.

"But don't worry, I'm not going to give up. I believe in myself and I know with hard work I will get to where I dream of going."