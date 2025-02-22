Alpine skiing-World champion Von Allmen leads Swiss home downhill sweep

Newly-crowned world champion Franjo Von Allmen led a Swiss podium sweep on home snow in a men's World Cup downhill at Crans-Montana on Saturday.

Overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt was second, 0.13 slower, and world championship bronze medallist Alexis Monney third.

The victory was Von Allmen's first in downhill in the World Cup and came after he won the world championship gold in Saalbach, Austria.

He also won a Wengen Super-G last month, his only previous World Cup win.

"The first World Cup victory in downhill, here with the home crowd and also with two Swiss guys on the podium just feels amazing," Von Allmen said.

Odermatt leads the downhill standings with 445 points to Von Allmen's 372.

Overall, Odermatt increased his lead over Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen to 400 points as he chases a fourth successive crystal globe.