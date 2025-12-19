Alpine skiing-Zabystran stuns Odermatt to claim Czech men's maiden World Cup win

PARIS, ‌Dec 19 : Jan Zabystran stunned pre-race favourite Marco Odermatt in the Val Gardena super-G to become the first male skier representing the Czech Republic to win an Alpine skiing World Cup race on Friday.

Starting with bib 29, the 27-year-old took full advantage of improved light conditions and a slight tail wind on the Saslong course to clock a time of ‌one minute 24.86 seconds, beating overall World Cup leader ‌Odermatt of Switzerland by 0.22.

Czech-born Jan Hudec won two World Cup races, in 2008 and 2012, but was then competing for Canada.

“I was hoping that some day I could make it to a World Cup podium but before that I was just hoping to take part in a World Cup race. Now I’m ‍in the leader’s chair, it’s just incredible,” said Zabystran, whose previous best result was eighth place in a super-G in Kvitfjell, Norway last season.

“It was a good run, I had good feelings but yesterday I also had a good feeling and I ​ended up 32nd (in the downhill). ‌When I finished I thought I would be top 10 maybe but then I heard the fans and turned around and saw the ​green, it’s crazy.”

Italian Giovanni Franzoni took third place, 0.37 off the pace.

Odermatt, now on 685 ⁠points, extended his overall World Cup ‌lead over Norway’s Henrik Kristofferson to 383 points and snatched the lead ​in the super-G standings from Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr with 225 points.

Kriechmayr is on 209 points after taking ninth place.

Odermatt will look to add ‍to his 50 World Cup victories in Saturday’s downhill, again in Val Gardena, after ⁠prevailing in Thursday’s sprint downhill in the Dolomites resort.

The men’s circuit will then move to ​Alta Badia, Italy for a ‌giant slalom and a slalom on Sunday and Monday respectively.

(Reporting ‍by ​Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)