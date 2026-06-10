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Alpine's Monaco penalty review request to be heard on Thursday
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Alpine's Monaco penalty review request to be heard on Thursday

Alpine's Monaco penalty review request to be heard on Thursday

Alpine's Pierre Gasly in action during the race, Formula One F1, Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco, June 7, 2026. REUTERS/Manon Cruz

10 Jun 2026 02:46AM
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June 9 : Renault-owned Alpine's request for a review of stewards' decisions that stripped Pierre Gasly of a place on the Monaco Grand Prix podium will be heard on Thursday.

Formula One's governing FIA confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that it had received a Petition for Review after Sunday's race.

A team representative will attend a virtual hearing on Thursday at 1300 local.

The first part of the hearing will hear evidence and submissions to determine whether there is a "significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the party seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned".

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A second part will be convened if the stewards decide that such an element exists.

Gasly finished third on the road but was demoted to seventh after two five-second penalties for pit lane speeding were applied.  

The decisions found Gasly, one of several drivers to be penalised for similar offences, was doing 60.1 and 60.4 kph when the limit was 60kph.  

The Frenchman said afterwards that he was "absolutely heartbroken" by the penalties and "to have a lifelong dream of a Monaco podium taken away from me for reasons which I just cannot comprehend". 

"I know I was under the pit lane speed limit and activated it much before the line," he said.

"We also have margin for these occurrences to not go over, so I just hope they can review it properly and give us back the result all of us at the team deserve."

The next race is the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix in Spain this weekend. 

Source: Reuters
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