Alunni Bravi appointed Alfa Romeo F1 team representative

The Alfa Romeo Formula One team on Thursday appointed Italian Alessandro Alunni Bravi as their representative, a role comparable to principal, under new Sauber Group CEO Andreas Seidl.

Alunni Bravi is also managing director of the Sauber Group that runs the Swiss-based team.

Sauber compete as Alfa Romeo in what is effectively a title sponsorship with the Stellantis-owned brand.

That deal is due to end after the 2023 season with the team due to race as Audi from 2026.

Sauber said Alunni Bravi would work with the technical and operational departments and represent the team in all official functions at grand prix weekends and away from the track.

Seidl joined Sauber from McLaren, where he was team principal, on Jan. 9. He replaced now-Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur.

Vasseur had been both team principal and Sauber CEO and the team said in January that Seidl would work on appointing a new principal.

"His intimate knowledge of the team, of which he has been part for more than five years, will ensure stability and continuity in our progression," said Seidl of Alunni Bravi.

"Alessandro representing the team during the Formula One championship will allow me to focus on growing the group and preparing for the challenges and opportunities that await us."