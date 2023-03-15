Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alvarez to face England's Ryder in Mexico for undisputed crown
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alvarez to face England's Ryder in Mexico for undisputed crown

Alvarez to face England's Ryder in Mexico for undisputed crown
Boxing - 'Canelo' Alvarez holds a news conference in his hometown - Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico - March 14, 2023 Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez during the press conference about his fight against John Ryder on May 6 in Guadalajara for the super middleweight championship. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza
Alvarez to face England's Ryder in Mexico for undisputed crown
Boxing - 'Canelo' Alvarez holds a news conference in his hometown - Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico - March 14, 2023 Chepo Reynoso, Eddie Reynoso, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, and Eddie Hearn during the press conference about his fight against John Ryder on May 6 in Guadalajara for the super middleweight championship. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza
Alvarez to face England's Ryder in Mexico for undisputed crown
Boxing - 'Canelo' Alvarez holds a news conference in his hometown - Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico - March 14, 2023 Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and John Ryder during the press conference about their fight on May 6 in Guadalajara for the super middleweight championship. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza
15 Mar 2023 04:55AM (Updated: 15 Mar 2023 05:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will defend his undisputed super middleweight title against England's John Ryder in May in Guadalajara, Mexico, he said on Tuesday.

It will be the first time in more than 11 years that Alvarez has fought at home since stopping Kermit Cintron in five rounds in Mexico City to retain his WBO lightweight world title.

"I will be defending my titles in Jalisco this coming May 6 at Akron Stadium against John Ryder," Canelo said in a post on Instagram.

The Mexican retained his undisputed crown for the second time by defeating bitter Kazakhstan rival Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy clash in Las Vegas last September, before undergoing wrist surgery in November.

The 32-year-old four-weight world champion will make an emotional return to his hometown for his 63rd career fight as he approaches his 18th year as a professional.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.