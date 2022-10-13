Logo
Alvarez to have wrist surgery and return to ring in mid-2023
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez looks on during an interview, ahead of his upcoming trilogy fight with longtime ring rival Gennady Golovkin, in San Diego, California, U.S. August 17, 2022. REUTERS/Kristian Carreon/File Photo

13 Oct 2022 02:15AM (Updated: 13 Oct 2022 02:56AM)
MEXICO CITY: Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has said he will fly to the United States for surgery on his left wrist that could keep him out of the ring until next September.

The Mexican, who beat rival Gennadiy Golovkin for the second time last month to complete their trilogy of bouts, had said after his victory in Las Vegas that he needed surgery.

"After my daughter's 15th birthday I'm going to the United States," the undisputed super middleweight champion told reporters after throwing the opening pitch at a baseball game in his home state of Jalisco.

"I have two other opinions from two doctors and we're going to see what's best for me and have my surgery. September possibly (is when I return). We'll see what's best."

On his return, Alvarez could seek a rematch with Russian Dmitry Bivol, the only fighter other than Floyd Mayweather Jr to defeat the Mexican.

Bivol retained the WBA light-heavyweight title after beating Alvarez by unanimous decision in May.

Source: Reuters

