Alvarez will go ahead with title fight in Riyadh despite attacks, says Alalshikh

Oct 12 : Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will fight in his world title bout against Christian M'billi in Saudi Arabia this month, promoter Turki Al-Sheikh said after a strike on Riyadh's international airport killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack, the deadliest in the kingdom in more than a decade.

On Sunday, one more person was killed and nearly a dozen hurt in another attack on the international airport in Riyadh, where Alvarez and WBC super-middleweight champion M'billi are set to clash on October 31.

"Canelo reached out and told me he'll still fight in Riyadh this October, no matter what happens. He fears nothing," said Al-Sheikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, in a post on social media on Sunday.

Alvarez's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours in Mexico.

The Mexican boxer, a former two-time undisputed super-middleweight champion, has not fought since he was beaten by American Terence Crawford in September 2025.