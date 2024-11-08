Diallo double earns Man United first Europa League win of season

MANCHESTER, England : A brace from `earned Manchester United a 2-0 win over PAOK in the Europa League on Thursday, as interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy achieved what Erik ten Hag had failed to do with the club's first victory in this season's competition.

United had drawn their three previous Europa League games, but Diallo's looping header back across the goal into the bottom corner from a Bruno Fernandes cross five minutes after the break sent Van Nistelrooy's side on their way.

With both sides searching for their first win the Greek visitors to Old Trafford had their chances to take something from the game and United keeper Andre Onana had to tip over a shot from Mady Camara in the first half.

PAOK had an excellent opportunity to equalise in the 64th minute but the unmarked Taril Tissoudali could not get enough power in his shot from close range to beat Onana, and Diallo made sure of victory 13 minutes from time.

This time he did it all alone, dispossessing Baba Rahman and holding off the defender's challenge to make his way to the edge of the area before unleashing a curling shot which took a slight deflection on its way into the far corner.

Van Nistelrooy, who will shortly make way for new manager Ruben Amorim, replaced the sacked Ten Hag 10 days ago and is unbeaten in his three games in charge.

United have six points in the Europa League standings.