Sacrifice pays off for Singapore bodybuilder who earned her chance to compete with the pros

SINGAPORE: Amanda Lee’s honeymoon in Paris was one unlike any other.

Before sunrise each day, she had her first cardio session.

While others chomped down on the hotel's sumptuous breakfast buffet, her first meal of the day consisted of five to six egg whites. Instead of dining at chic cafes and fancy restaurants in Paris, she had all five meals for the day packed in lunch boxes.

In between exploring the city with her husband, Lee would try to squeeze in a midday workout at the gym. If not, she would hit the gym in the evening and have a cardio session before an early night's rest.

Days before the biggest competition of her life, Lee left no room for chance.

“One of my favourite things is croissants, but I couldn’t have it. We were on peak – within one week (of the competition) – so you don’t want to complicate anything,” she told CNA.

“By the end of the trip, I was peeling eggs like a pro. I don’t know how many eggs I peeled."

These are some of the sacrifices which Lee has had to make as she chased an unorthodox dream.

In late July, she achieved her goal when she won the 2022 NPC Worldwide British Bodybuilding Championships, earning herself an IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness) pro card in the process. This means that she will be able to compete at the highest level of the sport.

“I felt like I could get there, and I wanted to get there. That was just the goal. I deserved to get there,” said Lee.

“I knew it was not easy. People who have been trying for pro cards, they have been trying for years … It’s something that gives me validation that I can prove myself that I’m not just another competitor.”

"CRAZY POTENTIAL"

A volleyball player during her school days, Lee decided to give up the sport after suffering a back injury. Instead, she started hitting the gym and became a personal trainer in 2014.