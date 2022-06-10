Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Amazon to pull out of high-stakes bidding battle for India cricket rights
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Amazon to pull out of high-stakes bidding battle for India cricket rights

Amazon to pull out of high-stakes bidding battle for India cricket rights

FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with Amazon logo is seen in front of displayed Indian flag in this illustration taken, July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/

10 Jun 2022 06:36PM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 06:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUMBAI : U.S. tech behemoth Amazon will not bid for rights to telecast India's premier league cricket, projected to be worth more than 500 billion rupees ($6.4 billion), a source with knowledge of the company's plans said on Friday.

The decision comes just two days ahead of the bidding for the television and digital broadcast rights of the hugely popular Indian Premier League, a two-month tournament that usually takes place every April and May.

Amazon had decided not to participate in the bidding as the company did not find it a viable option for growth in India, said the source, who sought anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to media on the issue.

A representative of online streaming platform Amazon Prime Video did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The withdrawal leaves an open field for rivals such as Reliance Industries, which will bid through its broadcasting joint venture Viacom 18, Disney Plus Hotstar, and the India unit of Sony Corp when bidding takes place on Sunday.

Disney-owned Star India, which is one of the country's top broadcasters, along with Sony and its planned acquisition Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, paid 163.48 billion rupees ($2.1 billion) for the rights until 2022.

IPL bidding rights are seen as key to growth in India's booming online streaming market.

It is to them that analysts attribute Disney's huge lead over rivals in the cricket-mad subcontinent, luring more than 50 million paid subscribers to its platform, Disney Plus Hotstar.

($1=77.87 rupees)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us